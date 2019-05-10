ABC's Live All in the Family Special Finds Its Meathead, While The Jeffersons Casts Lionel and Jenny

ABC’s live staging of classic episodes of All in the Family and The Jeffersons has added to its casts.

Previously announced stars for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (airing Wednesday, May 22 at 87c) included Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei as Archie and Edith Bunker, Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes as George and Louise Jefferson, Ellie Kemper as Gloria Stivic, Will Ferrell as Tom Willis and Justina Machado as Florence Johnston.

New to the All in the Family re-creation are Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project) as Meathead, while Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) will play Bunkers neighbor Mr. Lorenzo. Over on The Jeffersons, Jovan Adepo (Sorry for Your Loss) and Amber Stevens West (Happy Together) are set to play Lionel and Jenny Willis Jefferson; Anthony Anderson (black-ish) has been cast as Uncle Henry; Stephen Tobolowsky (One Day at a Time) is Mr. Bentley; and Jackée Harry (227) will play Diane Stockwell.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons will be hosted by Lear and Jimmy Kimmel, and directed by 10-time Emmy winner James Burrows.