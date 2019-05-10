Ratings: For the People Goes Low Following Cancellation News

With what is now its penultimate episode ever, ABC’s For the People this Thursday night drew 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to mark series lows.

Opening #TGIT, Grey’s Anatomy (6.3 mil/1.3) dipped, while Station 19 (5.1 mil/0.9) dropped back down to pre-crossover numbers.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Paradise Hotel Season 3 opened with 1.4 mil and a 0.5.

NBC | Superstore (3 mil/0.8) was down a tenth with its first episode, while the second (2.5 mil/0.7) hit and tied series lows. With a stronger lead-in than A.P. Bio usually offers, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.9 mil/0.6) rose a tenth to mark a four-week high. Abby’s (1.4 mil/0.4) was flat, while a quite questionable episode of SVU (3.6 mil/0.7) hit and tied series lows.

CBS | Big Bang (12.3 mil/1.9), Young Sheldon (10.4 mil/1.5), the Mom finale (8.2 mil/1.1), Life in Pieces (5.7 mil/0.8) and SWAT (5.1 mil/0.7) were alllllll steady.

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to sports preeemptions, iZombie (1 mil/0.2) is currently steady and In the Dark (837K/0.2) is up, with both shows up in viewers.

