Family Guy Finale Sneak Peek: Will Brian Replace Adam West as Mayor?

When Adam West passed away in June 2017, we didn’t just lose a beloved Hollywood treasure — we also lost the mayor of Quahog. Sunday’s Family Guy season finale (Fox, 9/8c) attempts to remedy that second loss by holding a mayoral race to determine his replacement.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the finale, during which Brian formally decides to throw his hat into the ring. It should come as no surprise that the Griffins have a lot of thoughts about his potential run, including “absolutely not” and “never.” Heck, Peter is so furious about the idea that he forces one of his children to fart on the family dog — but you’ll have to watch the clip to find out which child. (No spoilers!)

Per a release from Fox, we know that the mayoral race “takes a turn when Quagmire campaigns against Brian for the open seat,” which should do wonders for their already fragile friendship.

The finale will also pay a special tribute to West, who lent his voice to the iconic character in more than 115 episodes.

