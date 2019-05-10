Big Little Lies Season 2 Trailer: Will the Monterey Five Crack Under Pressure?

The ladies of Big Little Lies are keeping a very big (little) secret… and it’s threatening to come out, whether they like it or not.

HBO has released the full trailer for Season 2 of the Emmy-winning drama — which you can watch above — and in it, Monterey pals Celeste, Madeline, Jane, Renata and Bonnie have seemingly moved on from the horrific death that capped Season 1. (Madeline, at least, is back to tossing out veiled insults and gobbling down cupcakes.) But the truth about what really happened to Celeste’s abusive husband Perry is still lingering, especially with the arrival of Perry’s mother Mary Louise, played by the inimitable Meryl Streep.

Celeste confesses in therapy that she still feels responsible for Perry’s death, and Bonnie is always looking over her shoulder, thinking she’s about to be caught. “This detective is just trying to put the pressure on us, so that one of us breaks,” Madeline assures her. Also applying some pressure: Mary Louise, who doesn’t buy the story that her son’s death was an accident. She needles Celeste about what happened that night: “You left some things out, didn’t you?”

Plus, we catch a glimpse of Jane getting a new love interest — and Renata being dubbed “the Medusa of Monterey.” (“I will squish you like the bug you are,” she barks at the school principal.) Yep, this is the Big Little Lies we know and love.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at BLL's Season 2 — debuting Sunday, June 9 at 9/8c