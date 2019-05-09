RuPaul's Drag Race Sneak Peek: Will a Returning Queen Cost Silky the Crown?

Silky Nutmeg Ganache‘s days in the workroom may be numbered. Thursday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race summons back the rogues’ gallery of queens eliminated from Season 11 thus far, pairing them with current contestants who must transform them into members of their own drag families. And as you’ll see from TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, Silky doesn’t exactly end up with the ideal partner.

Ms. Ganache finds herself paired with none other than Soju, everyone’s favorite soul cyst-er from the season premiere, whose lack of drag experience becomes particularly evident when she reveals that she’s never walked in high heels before.

“You’re gonna learn today, honey, ’cause I ain’t going home,” Silky says (in a confessional). “You’re gonna learn how to walk in heels today!”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Silky has had words for Soju this season. When Soju admitted in the premiere that she hasn’t been doing drag for very long, Silky immediately replied, “It shows.”

“I actually think she’s right,” Soju told TVLine after her elimination. “I really am a baby queen, and I think it showed. That’s one of the lessons I learned: As much as you view yourself as a drag queen, there’s so much to learn, and you can only learn from experience.”

