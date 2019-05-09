TVLine Items: FX Taps Guy Pearce to Play Scrooge, GH Return and More

Guy Pearce is a real miser: FX and BBC One are partnering for a three-part adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, starring Pearce (When We Rise) as Ebenezer Scrooge.

The cast also includes Andy Serkis (Black Panther) as the Ghost of Christmas Past; Rutger Hauer (True Blood) as the Ghost of Christmas Future; Stephen Graham (Line of Duty) as Jacob Marley; Charlotte Riley (Trust, Peaky Blinders) as Lottie; Joe Alwyn (The Favourite) as Bob Cratchit; Vinette Robinson (Doctor Who, Sherlock) as Mary Cratchit; Kayvan Novak (What We Do In the Shadows) as Ali Baba; and Lenny Rush (Old Boys) as Tim Cratchit.

The miniseries, written by Steven Knight (Taboo, Peaky Blinders), will air in December on FX.

* General Hospital will welcome back Rebecca Budig (aka Hayden) this summer, EW.com reports. When last seen in September 2017, Hayden — who was pregnant — was writing an apology letter to Finn for leaving him at the altar.

* Tom Hanks will co-host an hour of Today with Savannah Guthrie on Thursday, May 23, live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The Jonas Brothers documentary Chasing Happiness will debut Tuesday, June 4 on Amazon Prime Video. Watch a teaser:

* Netflix has released a trailer for She’s Gotta Have It Season 2. All nine episodes drop on Friday, May 24:

* TBS has released a trailer for Season 4 of The Detour, premiering Tuesday, June 18 at 10:30/9:30c:

* Netflix has unveiled a trailer for the comedy special Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate, debuting Tuesday, May 14:

