Ratings: NCIS Eyes New Low, Voice Cues Up Smallest Audience Ever

CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday drew 11.5 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, ticking down to its second-smallest audience ever and marking an all-time demo low. Leading out of that, FBI (8.7 mil/0.8) dipped in the demo but New Orleans (6.8 mil/0.7) was steady.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Village (3.9 mil/0.6) ticked down. The Voice (6.1 mil/0.9) and New Amsterdam (5.1 mil/0.8) were steady in the demo week-to-week, though the former hit a new audience low.

THE CW | The Flash (1.48 mil/0.5) and The 100 (822K/0.3) were steady.

ABC | American Housewife (4 mil/0.8) and The Kids Are Alright (3 mil/0.6) each dipped, while Bless This Mess (3.2 mil/0.6) and 1969 (2.6 mil/0.4) were steady.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (2.8 mil/0.7) and Mental Samurai (1.7 mil/0.5) each dipped.

