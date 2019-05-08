Elementary Promo: [Spoiler] Returns as Joan Shakes Things Up in Final Season

A familiar face is back with some thoughts about Joan Watson’s new ‘do in TVLine’s exclusive promo for Elementary‘s seventh and final season, premiering Thursday, May 23 at 10/9c on CBS.

“Explain the hair,” Sherlock’s former protégé Kitty (played by Ophelia Lovibond) demands. “I know a woman looking to shake things up when I see one.”

Could the PI’s blond strands be a sign that she’s not enjoying her and Sherlock’s gig as consultants for Scotland Yard? “You aren’t happy in London,” someone says, and it sure sounds like it’s Kitty talking to Joan.

Elsewhere, Watson and Holmes team up with the British authorities — “Just because I’m American does not mean that I love guns,” Joan replies when ordered not to shoot a suspect — and Joan questions why Sherlock is being so nice to her. Perhaps because he knows she’s homesick?

Not spotted in the video: The PIs’ former colleagues Captain Gregson and Detective Bell. But rest assured, the New Yorkers will be back. As showrunner Rob Doherty previously told TVLine, the Season 7 premiere picks up one year later, and “events will transpire that will force [the quartet] to put smaller problems behind them and really come together again as that unit.” Meanwhile, the official synopsis reveals that Sherlock and Joan’s life abroad is “disrupted by news that a member of their inner circle has been gravely wounded in the United States. As Holmes’ stateside legal trouble — the result of a confession to a murder he didn’t commit — threatens to keep them from returning to New York, their greatest foe to date, tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach [played by the ubiquitous James Frain] waits on the horizon to test their limits.”

