Billy Bush Plots TV Comeback After Infamous Access Hollywood Tape

Two-and-a-half years since a leaked Access Hollywood tape upended his career, Billy Bush is making a return to television.

The TV personality is set to host Extra Extra, a new iteration of the syndicated newsmagazine Extra that will air on Fox this fall. Per People, which first reported the news of Bush’s hiring, the show will feature a modernized set and an in-depth look at topics including pop culture, sports and politics.

Bush’s Extra Extra gig marks his first TV job since getting fired from Today in 2016, following the leak of a now-infamous Access Hollywood tape. The unearthed recording from 2005 featured Donald Trump and Bush engaging in a lewd conversation about groping and kissing women without their consent. At the time of the tape’s release, Bush said he was “embarrassed and ashamed” that he had “acted foolishly in playing along” with Trump.

He later told Late Show host Stephen Colbert that he had attended a soul-searching retreat in the wake of getting fired, acknowledging the “unbelievable irony” of losing his job while Trump went on to be elected president.

As he prepares to return to TV this fall, Bush told People that he “had the opportunity to grow up a little bit” after spending more than two years without a steady job.

“I own the moment. It was a bad moment. And I was in it,” Bush said. “But one moment doesn’t define your life… A good wallop on the side of the head makes you, changes you, and I’m a better version of the man I was.”

Extra Extra premieres Monday, Sept. 9 on Fox. Your thoughts on Bush’s TV comeback? Drop ’em in a comment below.