The 100 Boss Talks Raven's Rage, the Season's Vague Mystery and More

Tuesday’s episode of The 100 shed more light on the twisted past of Clarke & Co.’s strange new surroundings, while hinting that their future on the planet might not be any better.

Through the magic of a 236-year flashback, we got to meet the Lightbourne family, led by an astronomer (Once Upon a Time‘s Sean Maguire), quite possibly the first person to be affected by the toxins released by the planet’s plants during an eclipse. We watched in horror as this brilliant, loving family man became a murderous monster at the drop of a hat, something our heroes were experiencing in the present day.

Their brush with death ended when a group of children suddenly showed up, asking, “Are you here to take us home?” Clarke, naturally, replied, “Isn’t this your home?” Their silence was unsettling.

“Nobody has any f–ing clue where this season is going,” showrunner Jason Rothenberg tells TVLine. “The big mystery off the season, the real story, hasn’t even been touched upon. Eliza Taylor has such an arc this season as an actress. Her performance is one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of. We really set out to push her and give her things to do that she’s never done before. People will be blown away by it.

While Clarke and the others were busy fighting for their lives on the ground, a group of masked invaders stormed their ship and attempted to seize control. To fend them off, Raven woke a few of the team’s fiercest warriors — aka Diyoza and Madi — from cryosleep, allowing them to get the upper hand and use the surviving invader as an unwitting tour guide. Of course, they weren’t exactly overjoyed when she took them past the radiation barrier… to Shaw’s grave.

We didn’t get to see much of Raven’s reaction to the news of her lover’s demise, but Rothenberg says, “She’s not going to be happy about it, that’s for sure. She’s going to vent, and she’ll probably blame Clarke for it, perhaps unfairly. Clarke did everything she could to save him. But ultimately Raven is still really pissed off that Clarke turned her and Shaw in to McCreary at the end of Season 5. That’s a burden she still carries. It’s something she and Clarke will have to work out.”

And if you were troubled by Clarke’s hallucination of her mother (“The toxin is in you … You affect people, Clarke, and Madi is next…”), just know that the real trouble has yet to begin.

“Maddie will wrestle with whether she wants to be a kid or train to be the best Commander she can be, and learn to master this thing that’s inside of her head,” Rothenberg says. “There’s a hint in the trailer towards the dark Commander that’s haunting her. He becomes an issue. She’s going to have her hands full with that. Clarke is going to have to watch her struggle and decide whether or not she’s going to intervene. And if so, how?”

