Chicago P.D. Sneak Peek: Is This the Beginning of Ruzek and Upton's End?

Ruzek and Upton’s relationship is being put to the test on Chicago P.D.

In TVLine’s exclusive video from Wednesday’s episode (NBC, 10/9), Ruzek goes undercover to stop a violent crew that is stealing drugs from pharmaceutical delivery trucks, while Upton and Halstead watch from a nearby car. When Ruzek’s swap with the criminals doesn’t go according to plan, his girlfriend announces, “This is not good.” Halstead, however, notes that Ruzek hasn’t used the distress signal.

If Upton was uneasy before, she’s really not comfortable when Ruzek then makes the call to follow the bad guys to a new location. “I don’t like it,” Upton says, radioing dispatch for backup.

Given the pair’s differing points of view on police work, it’s no surprise that the official synopsis says this particular “case tests Upton and Ruzek’s relationship.” Meanwhile, showrunner Rick Eid previously told TVLine that the episode features “a new development” in the couple’s romance, which “takes another turn.” Hmmm… will Ruzek and Upton split up, or will they overcome this hurdle and get even more serious about each other?

And get the scoop on what else is in store for the season's final three episodes of P.D. here.