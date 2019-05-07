Arrow Season Finale Photos Feature Laurel as Canary, Plus Other Returns

It is all hands on deck as The CW’s Arrow stages its penultimate season-ending showdown.

In the Season 7 finale — titled “You Have Saved This City,” airing Monday at 9/8c and marking series vet Emily Bett Rickards’ final episode — the battle between Oliver (played by Stephen Amell) and Emiko (Sea Shimooka) comes to a boiling point which brings back some familiar faces… and leaves others in dire jeopardy.

Falling into the former group is Katie Cassidy Rodgers’ Laurel, who as seen in new Season 7 photos is back from her visit home to Earth-Two and suited back up as a Canary, alongside successor Dinah. The other returns involve a former Team Arrow member and a frenemy who, the flash-forwards tell us, is a bit doomed. (Click here to review the latest photos from the finale.)

As previously reported, Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz used words such as “insane” and “huge” to tease the finale, adding it “is quite big, both in terms of our action, in terms of characters that might be coming back, and in terms of the ending…. It definitely propels you into Season 8″ aka the CW series’ last.

