Sunday Ratings: American Idol Drops, World of Dance Steady With Finale

ABC’s American Idol this Sunday drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, down 23 and 31 percent from “Queen Week” yet still leading the night in both measures. (Read recap.)

Bookending the singing competition, AFV (5.6 mil/0.9) and Shark Tank (3.7 mil/0.7) were both steady.

Elsewhere:

NBC | World of Dance (3.6 mil/0.8) wrapped Season 3 with a seven-week audience high while matching its best-since-premiere rating; Good Girls (2.3 mil/0.5) dipped a tenth in the demo.

CBS | The Red Line (4.3 mil/0.4) dropped some eyeballs while matching its premiere rating. NCIS: Los Angeles (4.8 mil/0.5) slipped 15 percent and a tenth from last week’s series lows.

THE CW | Supergirl (1.05 mil/0.3) and Charmed (602K/0.2) were steady in the demo, though the latter slipped to its second-smallest audience yet.

FOX | The Simpsons (1.8 mil/0.7), Bob’s Burgers (1.6 mil/0.7) and Family Guy (1.8 mil/0.7) all dipped.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.