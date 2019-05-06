The Resident Finale Sneak Peek: Are Conrad and Nic About to Reconcile?

By the time the credits roll on The Resident‘s Season 2 finale, Conrad and Nic’s relationship will no longer be in critical condition.

At least, that’s what we can glean from our exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode (Fox, 8/7c), which seems to put The Resident‘s central couple back on track after a rocky few weeks. In the video above, Nic pays Conrad a visit at his apartment, having realized her bad habit of refusing help from others when life gets messy.

“I don’t want to make excuses,” Nic insists, after Conrad links her resilience to her mother’s death years before. “I want to see the pattern, take responsibility and change.”

The conversation then turns to Nic and Conrad’s life together, and Nic wants to hit all of the same relationship milestones that Conrad does, like moving in together and getting married. But she has one simple request before their relationship can resume — and Conrad is all ears.

But Nic might want to savor this happy moment while it lasts. As executive producer Todd Harthan previously told us, the finale will otherwise be “a harrowing ride” for Nic as she attempts to get her ailing sister a healthy kidney. Harthan teased that Nic’s family will be “challenged and threatened in every conceivable way” during the hour, adding that “in many ways, nobody is safe.”

Elsewhere in the hour, Bell will consider selling the financially unstable Chastain to a conglomerate, while Devon fights for the care of a potentially uninsured patient.

Watch our sneak peek above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the finale!