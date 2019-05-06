CBS This Morning kicked off the week with some big news of its own: Its anchor lineup is getting an overhaul.

Confirming a recent report from our sister site Variety, Gayle King opened Monday’s broadcast by announcing the imminent departures of her co-anchors, Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson. Beginning this summer, O’Donnell will take over as anchor and managing editor of CBS Evening News, making her the third woman to host an evening broadcast solo. She’ll succeed Jeff Glor, who has anchored Evening News since December 2017.

“In our world of television journalism, there is no job that carries a prouder tradition or more crucial and current responsibility,” King said, adding that Glor’s “conversations with CBS News continue, and we all hope very much that he will continue working here. It will be his decision.”

In addition to anchoring Evening News (which will move its taping location to Washington, D.C. in the fall), O’Donnell will serve as lead anchor for CBS News’ political coverage and will continue her role as a 60 Minutes correspondent.

“I think about the legacy. I think about the history of CBS News, and it’s incredibly humbling to accept this position,” O’Donnell said. “I don’t stand on the shoulders of my colleagues, they carry me on their backs… A new era begins, and it’s a great era.”

As for Dickerson, he’ll be leaving the morning program to serve as a 60 Minutes correspondent, and he’ll also be a contributing anchor for CBS’ political coverage.

“As a family, we used to gather around and watch 60 Minutes on Sunday nights, so that stopwatch ticking is in my head and has been since [I was] a little kid,” Dickerson remarked. “That little kid is pinballing all over the place.”

Beginning May 20, King will be joined at This Morning by CBS News journalists Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil.

“This is a start of a new era for CBS News,” said CBS News President Susan Zirinsky. “Our job is to reveal America to itself through original reporting, strong investigative journalism and powerful political coverage. Norah is one of the leading journalists of our time. Her outstanding reporting, incisive interviews and dedication to the truth will distinguish the CBS Evening News every night… We are grateful to Jeff Glor for his award-winning work and his commitment to both his colleagues and to our viewers. As we transition the Evening News to Washington, we are discussing opportunities for Jeff to remain with CBS News and continue providing the same substantive, trusted reporting that he has been offering for the past 12 years.”

Watch CBS This Morning‘s big announcement below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the changes.