Blue Bloods Family Toasts 'To Jamko!' in Wedding-Themed Finale Promo

CBS’ Blue Bloods will conclude its ninth season with a most joyous event — the wedding of Jamie Reagan and Eddie Janko. As such, and as strongly hinted by this full promo above, you’re gonna want some tissues at hand.

In the Season 9 finale — titled “Something Blue” and airing Friday, May 10 at 10/9c — as Jamie and Eddie’s wedding day approaches, Frank worries about the toast he’ll deliver at their rehearsal dinner. Press play above to get a taste for what the commish ends up saying to the bride and groom, whom Nicky has nicknamed “Jamko.” (Clever girl!)

Leading up to the episode’s wedding-day revelry, Erin interviews a witness whose story leads her to doubt Eddie’s honesty (since she took the guy’s initial statement), while Danny and Baez unravel the complicated love life of a young homicide victim.

Will you be RSVPing for the wedding of one of New York’s finest… couples?

