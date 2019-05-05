Game of Thrones: RIP, [Spoiler]

REST IN PEACE, MISSANDEI

FIRST EPISODE | Season 3, Episode 1, “Valar Dohaeris”

FINAL EPISODE | Season 8, Episode 4, “The Last of the Starks”

HIGH POINTS | Being freed from a life of slavery by Daenerys Targaryen, rising to become a trusted advisor and friend to the Mother of Dragons, striking up a romance with Unsullied soldier Grey Worm (and enjoying a steamy night of passion with him, despite him being castrated), sharing a drink and trading jokes with Tyrion and Grey Worm at the Great Pyramid of Meereen, sailing alongside Daenerys to Dragonstone as her right-hand woman.

LOW POINTS | Keeping vigil over a badly wounded Grey Worm after an ambush by the Sons of the Harpy, making an ill-fated wish to see the beaches of her homeland of Naath again before the Battle of Winterfell. (We should’ve known she was done for right then.)

CAUSE OF DEATH | Captured by Cersei’s forces and brutally beheaded by The Mountain while Daenerys, Tyrion and Grey Worm looked on. (She did get to say “Dracarys” first, though.)

EPITAPH | Missandei rose from the depths of slavery to the heights of advising the most powerful person in Westeros, and found true companionship with Grey Worm. Let’s hope, somehow, that she’s lounging on the beaches of Naath right now.

