Super Bowl 2020 Will Have Fewer Ad Breaks — But There's a Catch

Those watching next year’s Super Bowl between the Patriots (let’s assume) and whomever will have 20 percent fewer opportunities to hit the loo, but on the bright side can relax a bit more once seated.

Sports Business Daily reports that Super Bowl LIV — in addition to being kind of a cool thing for gals named “Liv” — will feature four commercial breaks per quarter versus the usual five, which is in keeping with NFL playoff games in recent years.

Those ad breaks, however, will run 30 seconds longer to offset any lost inventory/income (Fox is expected to command $5.5 million dollars for each 30-second spot).

The NFL reportedly approached Fox with the proposal, citing research showing that fans felt the pace of games was better with fewer commercial interruptions. “For several years now, we have been working with our broadcast partners to make changes to our game broadcasts that are intended to improve the viewing experience,” NFL VP/Broadcasting Cathy Yancy said in a statement. “We’ve seen positive results from these efforts.”

In addition to the four ad breaks per quarter, Fox will retain one “floating” break in the event of unexpected stops in game play (e.g. injuries).

Super Bowl LIV will be held Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

