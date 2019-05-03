TVLine Items: Nashville Vet's Netflix Role, Younger Star Has Power and More

Charles Esten is tuning up for a new TV role: The Nashville alum has signed on to star in Netflix’s young-adult drama series Outer Banks, the streamer announced on Friday.

The series, set to debut in 2020, centers on a tight-knit group of North Carolina teens who embark on a mission to find their ringleader’s missing father. In the process, they stumble across a treasure map that unearths a long-buried secret. Esten will play Ward Cameron, a wealthy, self-made businessman who exudes a casual authority. He also is father to Sarah (The Originals‘ Madelyn Cline) and Rafe (Love, Simon‘s Drew Starkey).

Esten wrapped up his role as country singer Deacon on ABC/CMT’s Nashville last year after six seasons. His other TV roles include Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Enlightened, Big Love and The Office.

* Younger‘s Debi Mazar will guest-star in Power‘s upcoming Season 6, TVLine has confirmed. No additional details are available. Series star Joseph Sikora first announced the news via Instagram.

* Good Morning America will launch its summer concert series with Korean pop superstars BTS on Wednesday, May 15 from New York City’s Central Park.

* Showtime has released a new trailer for Boston-set crime drama City on a Hill, starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge. The series premieres Sunday, June 16 at 9/8c; watch the trailer here:

* CBS has released a trailer for summer series Blood & Treasure — debuting Tuesday, May 21 at 9/8c — in which an antiquities expert (played by Sleepy Hollow‘s Matt Barr) and an art thief (The Brave‘s Sofia Pernas) team up to catch a terrorist (Cover Affairs‘ Oded Fehr) who funds his attacks via stolen treasure:

