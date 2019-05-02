TVLine Items: Evangeline Lilly's Vudu Series, Vida Season 2 Trailer and More

Evangeline Lilly is getting lost again — this time in space.

TV’s erstwhile Kate Austen (and the MCU’s Hope Pym) has snagged the lead role in Albedo, a sci-fi drama ordered at the Walmart-owned VOD service Vudu.

Set 150 years in the future, Albedo centers on Det. Vivien Coleman (Lilly), who finds herself trapped and cut off from Earth while investigating a scientist’s mysterious death aboard an isolated space station. She’s joined by the station’s small crew… all of whom are secret-harboring murder suspects.

Albedo marks Lilly’s first major TV role since starring as Lost‘s Kate from 2004 to 2010.

* CBS This Morning is reshuffling its anchor lineup: Gayle King is expected to remain at the program, though she will be joined by CBS News’ Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil, according to Variety. Current co-anchors John Dickerson and Norah O’Donnell are expected to move to 60 Minutes and CBS Evening News, respectively.

* Jeff Tweedy, lead singer of the band Wilco, has joined the Season 10 cast of Curb Your Enthusiasm, per Variety. Details about his role are being kept under wraps.

* The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will air live following both nights of the first Democratic debate on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27.

* Starz has released a trailer for Season 2 of Vida, which will find Lyn and Emma taking on the major task of rebuilding their mother’s business. All 10 episodes will be available on the Starz app, Starz On Demand and StarzPlay on Thursday, May 23, while a weekly rollout begins on Starz on Sunday, May 26 at 8/7c.

* Cinemax has released a first-look teaser for the stylish new drama series Jett, starring Carla Gugino as a world-class thief, which debuts in June: