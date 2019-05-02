black-ish Renewed for Season 6 at ABC

No need to jones for the Johnsons: black-ish isn’t going anywhere. The family comedy has been renewed for Season 6 at ABC, TVLine has learned.

Through April 16, black-ish Season 5 has averaged a 0.8 demo rating and nearly 3.4 million total viewers, down 32 and 21 percent from its previous season. Among ABC’s dozen sitcoms, it ranks ninth in both measures, besting Fresh Off the Boat, Speechless and Splitting Up Together.

ABC has also ordered to series the in-the-works prequel spinoff centered on the childhood version of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Bow. Now titled mixed-ish, the sitcom finds Bow (played by Arica Himmel) recounting her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the pickup.

black-ish‘s Season 5 finale will air on Tuesday, May 21 at 9/8c.