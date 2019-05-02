Ratings: Three ABC Sitcoms Eye Lows, as Billboard Awards Dominate Night

The Billboard Music Awards this year delivered 8 million total viewers and a 2.1 rating, adding a few eyeballs versus 2018 (when it aired on a Sunday) while dipping 12 percent in the demo.

The BBMAs thus gave NBC its highest-rated in-season, non-Olympics Wednesday in 29 months, since December 2016.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Survivor (7.2 mil/1.4) and Amazing Race (4.6 mil/0.9) each dipped, while SEAL Team (4.7 mil/0.7) rose to its best audience in six episodes and was steady in the demo.

THE CW | Riverdale (730K/0.2) and Jane (590K/0.2) were steady.

FOX | Empire (3.73 mil/1.1) and Star (3 mil/0.9) were steady, though the former dipped to a new audience low.

ABC | The Goldbergs (4.5 mil/1.0) and Schooled (3.6 mil/0.8) each dipped to match series lows in the demo, the already-renewed Modern Family (4.2 mil/1.0) hit all-time lows in both measures, Single Parents (3 mil/0.7) was steady, and Whiskey Cavalier (2.7 mil/0.5) ticked up having a fresh lead-in for the first time in weeks.

