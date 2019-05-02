Arrow Photos: Tommy Merlyn 'Returns'... to Bust Oliver's Chops?

Tommy Merlyn is somehow back on Arrow this coming Monday, and whatever he has to say, Oliver doesn’t want to hear.

In this season’s penultimate episode, titled “Living Proof” and airing Monday, May 6 at 9/8c, Oliver (played Stephen Amell) finds himself in a precarious position, while the SCPD shows up with a warrant for Felicity’s arrest.

In two new photos from the episode — shown above and inside our Season 7 photo gallery — some version/incarnation of dearly departed Tommy seems to be lecturing Oliver or stating some ugly truths. Shall we assume it is all in Oliver’s head, as he processes half-sister Emiko’s role in his father’s eventual death?

Interestingly, when TVLine spoke to Tommy’s portrayer, soon-to-exit Chicago Med star Colin Donnell, last spring, we invited him to speculate on how he might be brought back yet another time. He answered, “I texted Beth Schwartz after she got promoted to showrunner for [Season 7] and I said, ‘So, you’re figuring out ways to bring Tommy back next season, right?’ She said they’re always looking for ways.”

And it appears they found one.

Watch Donnell recap Tommy’s history and various “returns”: