S.H.I.E.L.D.: Faux Coulson Plots 'Death of Everything' in Season 6 Trailer

A familiar face promises to be a formidable foe in the first full trailer for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6.

When Season 6 opens on Friday, May 10 at 8/7c — picking up one year after a terminal Coulson was dropped off in Tahiti — the team is “scattered across the galaxy,” still coming to grips with the knowledge that bending the laws of space and time may have saved the planet, but it couldn’t save Fitz or their former Director.

In the premiere, titled “Missing Pieces,” the team is still working to find their footing in the wake of losing Coulson, while in Episode 2, “Window of Opportunity,” Fitz and Enoch struggle in space, while Sarge (played by original cast member Clark Gregg) and his team move forward with their mysterious mission on Earth.

Teasing his new role as Sarge, Gregg has said, “[Coulson] became a very familiar skin in a way, so to find myself playing this other, very mysterious person, who is not Phil Coulson… and the mystery of who that person is, and why he looks like that, is something they have done groundbreaking, wild stuff with, that I’m really lucky to play.” He also warned that fans might be “a little disturbed” by Sarge’s demeanor.

Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckle, Jeff Ward, Maximilian Osinski (who plays Davis), Briana Venskus (Piper) and Joel Stoffer (Enoch) are all back for Season 6, while guest stars include Lucas Bryant (Haven), Winston James Francis (GLOW), Brooke Williams (12 Monkeys) and Matt O’Leary (Project Blue Book).

Also this season, you have Karolina Wydra (House) playing Izel, a mercenary from another galaxy; Christopher James Baker (Shades of Blue) as Malachi, a mysterious assassin from a distant planet; and Barry Shabaka Henley (Bosch) as Dr. Marcus Benson, a brilliant Natural Sciences professor recruited by S.H.I.E.L.D. for a very special project.

