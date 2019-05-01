SNL Promo: Adam Sandler Takes an (Unsettling!) Trip Down Memory Lane

The photo wall that famously lines the halls of Saturday Night Live holds a few surprises for Adam Sandler in a new promo for his first hosting gig since leaving the NBC sketch series 24 years ago.

Ahead of his hosting debut this Saturday, Sandler peruses the pics of Cajun Man, his GAP girl and other memorable bits, before things take a turn for the… intrusive. Press play to see what detour the trip down memory lane takes.

Joining Sandler on May 4, Shawn Mendes will make his second appearance as musical guest, amid headlining a worldwide stadium and arena tour.

Sandler first joined SNL as a writer in 1990, and was a member of the cast from 1991-95. Since then, he has returned for the show’s 40th anniversary (in 2014), plus two other cameos. “We are happy to welcome Adam back to SNL in what is sure to be a special night,” executive producer Lorne Michaels said in a statement.

Just years ago, Sandler was asked why he had never returned to SNL to serve as host, and he said on fellow alum Norm MacDonald’s podcast, “Why should I? How good would it would be? I’m slow now.”

In addition to the nostalgia of it all, Sandler ostensibly has a Netflix flick to promote, Murder Mystery, which releases June 14.