Young and Restless: Melissa Claire Egan Set for Summer Return as Chelsea

Genoa City’s summer just got markedly hotter, with the news that Melissa Claire Egan is set to reprise her role as The Young and the Restless‘ Chelsea Newman.

Egan begins taping new scenes in May, with an eye on an early summer return, EW.com reports. News of her return comes on the heels of Mark Grossman (Famous in Love) being cast as a slightly de-SORASed Adam Newman (aka Chelsea’s baby daddy, I think), a role that has previously been played by Justin Hartley (This Is Us), Michael Muhney and Chris Engen.

“Told ya it was just ‘goodbye for now’!!!” Egan said on Twitter Tuesday, with a nod to her January 2018 good-bye message to fans. “This is gonna be goooooood.”

Chelsea was introduced on the CBS sudser in November 2011, as a scheming con artist who showed up in Genoa City to inform Billy Abbott that she was pregnant with his baby (as a result of them sleeping together in Myanmar). Egan last aired in March 2018, when Chelsea skipped town after it was discovered that she’d been stealing money from Fenmore’s.

RELATED STORIES Y&R Switcheroo: Stafford Returns, Tognoni Out!

Y&R Switcheroo: Stafford Returns, Tognoni Out! Daytime Emmy Nods: Days Tops All Soaps

Egan’s previous TV credits also include All My Children (as Annie), plus episodes of Bones, Criminal Minds, One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek. Across her daytime-TV career, she has amassed five Daytime Emmy nods.

In other recent Y&R casting news, Michelle Stafford has abruptly ABC’s General Hospital to reclaim the role of Phyllis from fellow Daytime Emmy winner Gina Tognoni.