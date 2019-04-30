Ratings: The Fix Dips Without American Idol Lead-In; Resident and Legends Rise

Flying for the first time without an American Idol lead-in, ABC’s The Fix this Monday saw its steady streak end, dipping for the first time in a month to season lows of 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating.

Opening ABC’s night, that Queen/Adam Lambert special did 5.6 mil and a 0.8, not quite on par with Idol‘s week-ago clip show.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (7.2 mil/1.2) was steady week-to-week, as was The Enemy Within (3.8 mil/0.6) for a third straight week.

FOX | The Resident (5.1 mil/0.9) ticked up; 9-1-1 (5.4 mil/1.1) slipped to a series low in audience while also down a tenth in the demo.

THE CW | Legends (940K/0.3) improved on last week’s series lows. Arrow (654K/0.2) hit another audience low while steady in the demo.

CBS | Now leading out of Big Bang reruns, Man With a Plan (5.3 mil/0.8) ticked up, while The Code (4.5 mil/0.5) dipped and Bull (6.4 mil/0.6) was steady.

