Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6: Your First Look at Karolina Wydra's Galactic Mercenary and Other New Characters

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6 looks to again be literally out of this world, based on these first looks and details for some of the new characters who will be mixing it up with Daisy, May et al.

In Season 5 of the ABC series, the team leaped forward in time to a dystopian future they soon realized must be prevented. While facing multiple timelines and new enemies from faraway planets, they found family, friends, teammates and the courage to pull off their biggest challenge yet. When Season 6 opens on Friday, May 10 at 8/7c — picking up one year after they dropped a terminal Coulson off in Tahiti — the team is “scattered across the galaxy,” still coming to grips with the knowledge that bending the laws of space and time may have saved the planet, but it couldn’t save Fitz or their former Director.

In these exclusive first looks at three new Season 6 characters (click here for direct access), you will meet:

* Karolina Wydra as Izel, a mercenary from another galaxy who joins forces with the S.H.I.E.L.D. team in order to survive the perils of space.

* Christopher James Baker as Malachi, a mysterious assassin from a distant planet.

* Barry Shabaka Henley as Dr. Marcus Benson, a brilliant Natural Sciences professor recruited to offer his expertise to the S.H.I.E.L.D. team.

In addition to her run on Quantico, Wydra’s previous TV credits include Sneaky Pete, True Blood, Wicked City and House, plus episodes of Twin Peaks: The Return and MacGyver. Baker’s credits include Shades of Blue, Ozark and True Detective, while Henley has had runs on Bosch, Flashforward and Robbery Homicide Division.

