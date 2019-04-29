May Finales Calendar: 81 Dates to Save

When will Sheldon, Leonard, Penny at el go out with presumably a Big Bang? When will Game of Thrones and Shadowhunters wage their very final battles? When will Veep leave office? And when will AMC head out of the Badlands?

The end of the 2018-19 TV season is fast-approaching, and in addition to the aforementioned quintet of series finales, the coming weeks will also bring dozens of fall and midseason broadcast series to a close, while a cluster of cable programs also conclude their current runs. To help keep you on top of it all, TVLine presents this handy calendar of more than 80 season/series finales landing in the month of May.

But wait, there’s more! We have also denoted a highly curated smattering of May premieres (in vibrant blue), as well as each broadcast network’s Upfronts presentation days — all for no added charge!

Click-to-zoom and save the dates (updated April 29 at 1:16pm ET):

Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills have never been infallible, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a (polite) note in Comments and I might include it in an update.

