Game of Thrones: RIP, Dolorous Edd

REST IN PEACE, EDDISON “DOLOROUS EDD” TOLLETT

FIRST EPISODE | Season 2, Episode 1, “The North Remembers”

FINAL EPISODE | Season 8, Episode 3

HIGH POINTS | Joining the Night’s Watch and becoming close friends with a young Jon Snow, fighting bravely alongside Jon at the Battle of Castle Black and at Hardhome, always being quick with a sarcastic quip, rising to the rank of acting Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, reuniting with Jon to fight together once last time against the army of the undead in the climactic Battle of Winterfell.

LOW POINTS | Discovering his pal Jon’s dead body… before he was resurrected by Melisandre, of course.

CAUSE OF DEATH | Died bravely in the Battle of Winterfell. After narrowly saving the life of his old pal Samwell Tarly, Edd was stabbed in the back by an undead wight. (And came back as a zombie!)

EPITAPH | A loyal friend with a biting sense of humor, Edd was one of Jon Snow’s most trusted allies… and now his watch is ended.

