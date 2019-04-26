Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Goes Undercover as Jon Snow, Pranks Unsuspecting Fans — Watch Video

Who’s the King in the North? Actually, we’re not so sure anymore.

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke trades her Daenerys Targaryen blonde locks for a Jon Snow beard in a hilarious new promo from the nonprofit fundraiser Omaze. In the video above, Clarke dresses up as Jon Snow and hits Times Square, offering unsuspecting fans a chance to watch the Thrones series finale with her. It’s a bit bewildering that no one recognizes her — not even the Game of Thrones cosplayers! — but maybe they were too confused by the sight of a tiny female Jon Snow to notice?

In her adventures through Times Square, Clarke asks a guy at the newspaper stand for directions to the Wall, contends with an unimpressed Walking Dead fan (rude!) and takes home a Jason Momoa Aquaman bobblehead… you know, “for old time’s sake.” She can’t really talk Superman, Batman and Zorro into joining her in the epic battle against the undead, though.

All this good fun is for a good cause, too: All entries to Clarke’s Omaze sweepstakes benefit her charity SameYou, which helps increase rehabilitation access to patients following a brain injury or a stroke. (Clarke recently revealed she nearly died of a brain aneurysm following Season 1 of Thrones.)

Press PLAY above for a good pre-Game of Thrones laugh — we might need it this week, right? — and then share your favorite bits in a comment below.