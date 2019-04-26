TVLine Items: Claws Casts Baby Daddy, Surviving R. Kelly Follow-Up and More

Claws is solving a paternity mystery in Season 3: The TNT dramedy has cast Bechir Sylvain (black-ish, Chicago P.D.) to play EJ, the biological father of Jenn’s eldest daughter Brienne, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

The “heavily recurring” role will see Sylvain appear throughout the third season, and reconnect with his ex Jenn: “He just got out of jail and, with a new lease on life, wants joint custody of his daughter,” per the official description. Sylvain has notched guest appearances on a number of TV shows recently, including black-ish, Chicago P.D., Better Call Saul and Grace and Frankie.

Claws returns for Season 3 on Sunday, June 9 at 9/8c on TNT.

* The follow-up special Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact, hosted by journalist Soledad O’Brien, will air Saturday, May 4 at 10/9c on Lifetime, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Rosemarie DeWitt has joined Hulu’s eight-episode limited series Little Fires Everywhere as the best friend of Reese Witherspoon’s character.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Easy‘s third (and final) season, premiering Friday, May 10:

* Season 2 of Hulu’s supernatural thriller Light as a Feather will premiere Friday, July 26. Watch a teaser trailer:

* Netflix has announced that German-language thriller Dark will return for Season 2 on Friday, June 21:

