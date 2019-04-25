World of Dance Video: Watch Unity LA's Moving Divisional Performance

World of Dance competitors Unity LA get an assist from Kelly Clarkson during their emotional divisional performance this Sunday (NBC, 8/7c).

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, the contemporary troupe dances to Clarkson’s American Idol rendition of “Piece by Piece,” with returning power duo Ashley and Zack taking center stage around a risky prop: a moving door. (Makes those canes from last Sunday’s number look like a piece of cake, doesn’t it?) Like magic, Ashley and Zack’s fellow dancers, clad in all white, seem to appear out of thin air from behind the door. The pair then proceed to take full advantage of the prop, performing on top of it as it goes from vertical to horizontal and everything in between, with the rest of the group supporting them.

But does Unity LA’s big prop gamble pay off? When Ashley delicately balances on the thin edge of the door, judge Ne-Yo offers up a look that reads as… impressed? Worried? To be honest, we’re not sure what’s going through his head, but we’re all agreed that Zack and Ashley emote their heart out, right?

Press PLAY above to watch the video and to judge for yourself, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the number.