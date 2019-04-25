The Red Line's Noah Wyle Previews 'Profound' CBS Series — Watch Video

ER vet Noah Wyle is back in the Windy City, in a very different kind of Chicago drama.

The actor stars in the CBS limited event series The Red Line (debuting this Sunday at 8/7c) as Daniel Calder, a history teacher whose African-American husband is wrongfully shot to death by a white cop, throwing Daniel and his adopted daughter Jira (played by Aliyah Royale) into a grief tailspin. Meanwhile, the police officer (Shameless‘ Noel Fisher) responsible for the shooting has to confront his actions, and Jira’s biological mother (Hand of God‘s Emayatzy Corinealdi) struggles with whether to reconnect with the child she gave up.

“The ripple effect that [the shooting] has, not just on the personal lives of those people, but the effect that it has on the city and the nation and the culture, is profound,” Wyle says in the above exclusive video.

“It’s a very Chicago story,” adds Fisher. “You kind of move through this as people are attempting to deal with this kind of a tragic event.”

As Wyle and his TV daughter cope with their loss, they come to realize that something like this never would have happened to Daniel because he’s white. “At the heart of the show is this father-daughter relationship that requires just incredible depth of emotion and feeling and complexity and nuance of character,” executive producer Erica Weiss shares. The series also aims to explore “how we are divided and segregated, but also connected by, in this case, the Red Line, which is both a train and a metaphor” that runs through Chicago.

The eight-episode Red Line will air four straight Sundays from 8 to 10 pm, starting April 28. Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts.