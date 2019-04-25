Three's Company for Lucifer, Chloe and Eve? Watch the Sexy Season 4 Trailer

As if Lucifer Morningstar and Chloe Decker didn’t have enough to deal with in Season 4, the Garden of Eden’s “first lady” is here to don some fig leaves and further shake things up as Season 4 unfolds on Netflix starting Wednesday, May 8.

Inbar Lavi (Imposters, Prison Break) joins Lucifer for Season 4 as Eve aka “the original sinner herself,” who has “grown restless in her marriage [to Adam] and longs for a less predictable time when things were exciting. Naughty. Dangerous.”

But if it’s any comfort, Deckerstar fans, Eve doesn’t show up until the very end of Episode 3 (of 10), after Lucifer and Chloe have had more than a few, sometimes-intense heart-to-hearts about his devil face reveal at the close of Season 3.

“Lucifer is in a very vulnerable moment, emotionally — not that he would ever recognize that — when out of nowhere, Eve turns up,” Tom Ellis previewed during TVLine’s visit to the set.”[Seeing her] brings back so much for Lucifer, about the man he used to be — or, the Devil he used to be.”

Upon meeting Lucifer’s first girlfriend, Chloe feels “jealous and threatened, which was so fun to play,” Lauren German shared on set. “I feel like Chloe a lot of times has everything so together and is so precise and type-A and anal retentive, so it was fun to play, like, ‘Who’s this girl with the pretty dresses and the long, beautiful hair?'” Lucifer Season 4: Everything You Need to Know Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Press play above for the brand-new, sexy and teasey Season 4 trailer, which comes to us via the fine folks at TV Insider.

