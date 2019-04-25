Jane the Virgin Cast Wraps Series With Emotional Goodbyes — See Photos

Here come the feels: The Jane the Virgin cast took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark the end of filming on the CW dramedy, and they definitely didn’t hide their emotions about the series wrap.

“This is my dream maker,” wrote star Gina Rodriguez in an Instagram story of her tearfully hugging showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman. “Her hair is pink and her brain is big and brilliant. Thank you for making me your Jane.”

Meanwhile, Rodriguez’s TV baby daddy Justin Baldoni (Rafael) showered his co-stars with love and praise, posting an emotional photo of him and Yael Grobglas, who plays Petra. “I absolutely adore you,” Baldoni wrote to Grobglas. “Your talent never ceases to amaze me and I can’t wait to see all the incredible things you do next. You are an untapped resource of comedy brilliance- there is nothing you can’t do. I love you friend.”

Grobglas returned the compliment (“Couldn’t wish for a kinder person by my side for 5 years. You’re wonderful in every way”), while also sharing snaps of an “impossible goodbye” and a cast group hug.

“Yesterday is a blur. A blur of tears and hugs and laughter and very strong feelings,” Grobglas captioned the big embrace. “I love these people so incredibly much and although I will still see them plenty, I will miss working with them terribly. This was a unique group that somehow made magic happen. I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!”

Jane the Virgin currently airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW; the series finale is slated to air this summer.

Scroll through the gallery to the right (or click here for direct access) to see all the candid photos, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the show’s end.