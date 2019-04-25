TVLine Items: Chandra Wilson Returns to GH, 100 Vet's Starz Gig and More

Chandra Wilson is headed back to General Hospital — but not as one of the characters she previously played on the ABC daytime soap.

The Grey’s Anatomy star will portray Sydney Val Jean, a fashion editor at Crimson magazine who will appear alongside editor-in-chief Nina Clay-Cassadine (Michelle Stafford) on the Nurses Ball red carpet, People reports. In her past visits to Port Charles, Wilson appeared as one of Kevin’s patients, then as a marriage and family therapist.

Wilson’s return is slated to air on Friday, May 17.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Isaiah Washington (The 100, Grey’s Anatomy) will recur on Starz’s upcoming strip club drama P-Valley as the newly elected mayor of Chucalissa City, our sister site Deadline reports. He joins a cast that includes Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story) and Nicco Annan (Shameless).

* The A&E reality series Wahlburgers will end with the upcoming Season 10, which debuts on Wednesday, May 15, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series follows stars Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother Paul as they expand the family’s chain of hamburger restaurants.

* Fox has released a new teaser for its Paradise Hotel revival — debuting Thursday, May 9 at 8/7c — that introduces us to some of this season’s guests:

