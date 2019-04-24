Star Trek Animated Series in Development at Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon is boldly going where it’s never gone before with a new CG-animated Star Trek series, TVLine has learned.

Developed by brothers Kevin and Dan Hageman, the brains behind Trollhunters and Ninjago, this new show “follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation,” according to the official description.This project is separate from CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Lower Decks, an animated series for “mature audiences” currently being developed by Rick and Morty‘s Mike McMahan.)

“Star Trek, Nickelodeon and the state of animation are doing incredibly ambitious things as of late,” reads a statement from the Hagemans. “We couldn’t be more excited to jump aboard.”

Kevin and Dan Hageman will executive-produce the new series — which hails from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment — alongside Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.

“Star Trek‘s mission is to inspire generations of dreamers to build a brighter future,” says Kurtzman. “Dan and Kevin have crafted a story that honors its exploratory spirit in a way that’s never been done before, while the Nickelodeon team blew us away with their excitement at bringing Trek to a younger generation around the world.”

Adds Ramsey Naito, Nickelodeon’s Executive Vice President of Animation Production and Development: “Partnering with CBS Television Studios and the creative masterminds behind the Star Trek franchise is an incredible opportunity and allows our audience to discover rich characters and new stories. “Star Trek is a franchise loved by generations of fans around the globe, and adding Nickelodeon as home to the next animated series is a perfect fit.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Star Trek franchise has put a cartoon spin on its iconic universe. Star Trek: The Animated Series (pictured above) ran for 22 episodes from 1973 to 1974, garnering an Emmy Award for outstanding children’s programming in 1975. That series is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Are you excited for this latest chapter in the Star Trek saga? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.