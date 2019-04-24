Designated Survivor Gets Season 3 Premiere Date at Netflix

President Tom Kirkman’s re-election campaign will begin on Friday, June 7 when Season 3 of Designated Survivor is released by Netflix.

The premiere date reveal comes nearly eight months after the onetime ABC series was rescued by the streaming giant. Watch a new “catch-up” video above.

“Creatively, we’ve had a lot of behind-the-scenes churn on the show in terms of the number of showrunners involved,” then-ABC entertainment chief Channing Dungey explained last May after axing the Kiefer Sutherland-led drama. “We were less confident with the creative path forward than the other shows we brought back.”

To recap: Amy B. Harris (Wicked City) originally was named showrunner for Designated Survivor (which was created by David Guggenheim), only to be replaced in upon its official pickup with Jon Harmon Feldman (Blood & Oil). Feldman left in the middle of Season 1, and was succeeded by Jeff Melvoin (Army Wives). The Good Wife‘s Keith Eisner stepped in to run Season 2, while ER vet Neal Baer will oversee Season 3.

New to the cast for the coming run of 10 episodes are ER alum Anthony Edwards, who will recur as Mars Harper, President Kirkman’s likable and folksy chief of staff who has served many administrations in different capacities. Lauren Holly (Picket Fences) will recur as Lynn Harper, Mars’ wife, who as the result of her recuperation from a back injury suffers from an opiate addiction.

Additionally, Julie White (Nurse Jackie) will play campaign manager Lorraine Zimmer; Benjamin Watson (The L.A. Complex) will recur as Dontae Evans, the West Wing’s new Digital Officer who, as a gay black man, he doesn’t shy away from doing what he can to see that Kirkman’s administration keeps its eye on issues that affect African Americans and LGBTQ individuals; and Elena Tovar (General Hospital) will play Isabel Pardo, the White House’s director of social innovation.

