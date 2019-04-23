TVLine Items: Pose Premiere Moves Back, The Detour Return and More

FX is striking a Pose on a new night: The network has moved the acclaimed drama’s Season 2 premiere to Tuesday, June 11 at 10/9c. The show was originally scheduled to return on Sunday, June 9 at 9 pm.

Set in New York City’s underground ball culture, where gay and transgender “houses” faced off in makeshift fashion competitions, the upcoming episodes jump forward to the year 1990. “On the heels of the ballroom community establishing itself in pop culture and going mainstream, the House of Evangelista is forced to reevaluate their goals,” per the official synopsis. “Meanwhile, the AIDS crisis worsens and the reaction from a group of activists reaches a fever pitch.”

* Season 4 of the TBS comedy The Detour will premiere on Tuesday, June 18 at 10:30 pm. Watch a teaser:

* Sara Gilbert (The Conners) will recur during Season 3 of the Netflix comedy Atypical as an irritable university ethics professor.

* Netflix’s baking competition series Nailed It! will return for Season 3 on Friday, May 17. The Marvel-themed first episode features guest judge Felicia Day (Supernatural).

* Jake Lacy (I’m Dying Up Here) will star opposite Zoë Kravitz in Hulu’s reimagining of the book/film High Fidelity, which was previously set up at Disney+, our sister site Deadline reports.

* CBS All Access’ Strange Angel has promoted Laine Neil — who plays Patty, half-sister to Susan (Bella Heathcote) — to series regular for Season 2, per Deadline.

* Amazon has released a trailer for Sneaky Pete Season 3. All 10 episodes drop on Friday, May 10:

