Ratings: Man With a Plan Ties Low; Enemy Within and The Fix Steady

Leading out of The Neighborhood‘s freshman finale, which was steady 6.2 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, CBS’ Man With a Plan (5 mil/0.7) slipped two tenths in the demo to match its series low. (MWP will now have Big Bang reruns opening the night for the foreseeable future.)

Leading out of that, The Code (4.6 mil/0.6) ticked up with its second Monday outing.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (7.5 mil/1.2) dipped but dominated the night; The Enemy Within (4 mil/0.6) was steady for a second consecutive week.

ABC | American Idol (5.4 mil/0.9) dropped hard with its clip show, yet The Fix (3.2 mil/0.5) held steady for a third straight week.

FOX | The Resident (4.7 mil/0.8) was steady, while 9-1-1 (6 mil/1.2) ticked up.

THE CW | Legends of Tomorrow (900K/0.3) and Arrow (699K/0.2) were steady in the demo, though the latter dipped from last week’s audience low.

