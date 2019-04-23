Arrow Photos: What Brings Roy Back to Present-Day Star City? Is He Alone?

Arrow‘s Roy Harper is on his way back to present-day Star City, to suit back up as Arsenal. And it appears he is traveling solo.

In the antepenultimate episode of the CW series’ penultimate season, titled “Confessions” and airing Monday, April 29, Team Arrow calls on Roy (played by Colton Haynes) to help them stop the Ninth Circle, when they learn of a looming attack on Star City. But even with an Arsenal added to their superhero arsenal, things go awry and there is massive collateral damage.

As captain of the SCPD, Dinah investigates what happened, in an episode that takes on a true crime narrative and tone.

Haynes of course has been a series regular all season long, but thus far he has only (and oddly, barely intermittently) appeared in the flash-forwards to the year 2040. As for why he is a lone wolf/without Thea in that dystopian future, Roy shared with William in the second episode of Season 7, “I came here to forget about all of that.” (Ouch.) But have things already gone south for the lovers, who were last seen about a year ago bidding Star City adieu to seek out and shut down Lazarus Pits worldwide?

Check out our updated Arrow Season 7 gallery for more photos of non-gray Roy, plus other Team Arrow members getting grilled by the SCPD in the wake of calamity.

Want more scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.