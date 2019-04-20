Dynasty's New Alexis Revealed: Who's Taking Over for Nicollette Sheridan?

Patrons of the arts, be warned: This article contains Dynasty spoilers.

Nicollette Sheridan’s successor was unmasked on Friday’s Dynasty in what was easily the CW drama’s most outrageous twist yet

— which is saying a lot for a show that’s given us flying fingers, Oz fantasies and more paternity shockers than you could shake a fake baby at.

Alexis’ bandages came off in the final moments of the episode, giving us our first look at none other than Elizabeth Gillies — yes, the same Elizabeth Gillies who also plays Fallon — in the role of Alexis Carrington (pictured right), giving the performance of a lifetime. Adam appeared disturbingly pleased with the “wonderful” results of his mother’s surgery, telling her that she’s truly “one of a kind.” Also, it appears he wasn’t kidding when he told the doctors that Alexis “would love to shave off a few years.”

“Working on the Dynasty reboot and reprising the iconic role of Alexis has been thoroughly enjoyable, but the chance to spend precious time with my terminally ill mother is more important to me right now,” Sheridan said in February after TVLine reported her exit. “I am hopeful that my fans will embrace my successor with as much passion as they embraced me.”

Time to find out: Are you willing to embrace Gillies as the new Alexis? Hit PLAY on the big reveal below, then weigh in via our poll and drop a comment with your full reaction.

