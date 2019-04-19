Netflix to Test Random Episode Button for TV Shows — Would You Use It?

Do you ever find yourself craving an episode of Friends, but you don’t know which one you want to watch? Netflix may be coming to your rescue.

The streaming giant is testing a “Random Episode” button that would allow users to choose to watch a random episode of their favorite TV shows, rather than having to choose a specific episode manually, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The option is currently being tested on Android mobile devices.

“We are testing the ability for members to play a random episode from different TV series on the Android mobile app,” a Netflix spokesperson confirmed in a statement. “These tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent.” Yes, it’s important to note that the option is only being tested at this time, and may not roll out to all Netflix users — but we can still keep our fingers crossed, right?

Here’s how the option will look, per the Android Police blog (see the “Random Episode” button in the bottom-right corner):

Tell us what you think, Netflix users: Would you use a "Random Episode" button to binge on Friends and other such shows?