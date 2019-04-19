Natalie Morales Exits NBC's Access and Access Live After 3 Years

Natalie Morales has announced that she will relinquish her duties as host of NBC’s Access (fka Access Hollywood) and co-host of Access Live after three years.

According to our sister site Variety, Morales will remain at NBC News and continue on as both a Dateline correspondent and Today‘s West Coast anchor. On Friday, she released the following memo to Access staffers:

To my dear Access family:

And I do mean family! I have had a wonderful 3 years here with you and will treasure the memories and good times! Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and for always bringing your A-game. I have so much to be grateful for and can’t name all of you… but I do have to especially thank Kit, Scott, Sibley and Liliana for making it always a fun day “at work.” And thanks to our incredible producers, crew, assistants, wardrobe, hair and makeup teams… I mean truly, I have a long list and hope to thank you each personally. Keep being the little engine that could!

As an “Air Force” brat who has had to say goodbye one too many times in my life… I prefer to say see you all later… and by later I mean on the next red carpet or on the lot! I’m just a few studio gates away after all. Please stay in touch!

All my best.

Natalie

Back in 2016, Morales transitioned from co-anchor of NBC’s East Coast-based Today to West Coast anchor and host of Access Hollywood. At the time, NBC was looking to move then-Access anchor Billy Bush to Today‘s 9 am hour — and we all know how well that worked out!

Morales’ exit comes amid a behind-the-scenes sea change at Access, with longtime executive producer Rob Silverstein replaced by new EP Maureen FitzPatrick. On screen, Kit Hoover will stay on as host of Access and co-host Access Live opposite Scott Evans. (Meanwhile, Deadline speculates that Extra‘s Mario Lopez will take Morales’ place, as Extra leaves NBC for Fox stations this fall.)