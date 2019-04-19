Self-proclaimed Game of Thrones fanatic Leslie Jones can tell you just about everything there is to know about the HBO epic — just don’t ask her to explain how Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow are related.

During the latest installment of Late Night With Seth Meyers‘ “Game of Jones,” the SNL star attempts to clarify the blood ties that bond the Mother of Dragons and the former king of the North. When she begins to stumble, a disclaimer appears on screen, clarifying that Jones’ explanation is incorrect.

At one point, Meyers tells Jones that Season 8’s premiere has been described as a little boring. “Blasphemy!” she replies. “This is a transition episode!”

Towards the end, Jones is asked what she’ll do once Game of Thrones is over. “I’ll make my own Game of Thrones,” she declares. “I’ll play all of ’em! I’ll play the Night King.” Now that we’d pay to see!

And if Jones’ “reboot” doesn’t pan out, we’ll settle for another “Game of Jones” segment before series’ end.

Late Night first launched its “Game of Jones” following Season 6’s “Battle of the Bastards.” A second installment followed Season 7’s “The Spoils of War,” with a special appearance by Varys himself, Conleth Hill (watch it here).

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your reactions.