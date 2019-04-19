Being Mary Jane Series Finale Sneak Peek: So... Is MJ Pregnant or Not?

The series finale of Being Mary Jane is either going to make all of MJ’s dreams come true, or send her spiraling into a living nightmare. So, you know, just another day for Gabrielle Union‘s character.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, the show’s titular newswoman is met by a pregnant (teehee) pause when Justin walks in on her taking a test to find out whether she’s finally going to become a mother.

Per a release from BET, “the Being Mary Jane series finale movie will resume with the fallout between Mary Jane and Justin that closed season four. While the question remains whether she has found the right man in her life, fans are also left to wonder if she will ever have a child of her own. When viewers last saw Mary Jane, she revisited the fertility clinic to have her frozen embryos implanted… right before she comes home to a surprise marriage proposal from Justin! Will Mary Jane say yes to Justin? Will she get her long-awaited chance at a family? Will she get her fairytale ending or will she reinvent what it means to live happily ever after? With so many unanswered questions, only time will tell if Mary Jane has finally found a way to have it all.”

In addition to the show’s regular cast — Union, Michael Ealy, Lisa Vidal, Richard Roundtree, Margaret Avery, Richard Brooks, BJ Britt, Raven Goodwin and Nicholas Gonzalez — the two-hour event, airing this Tuesday (8/7c), also welcomes Morris Chestnut into the fold.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at the Being Mary Jane series finale, then drop a comment with your hopes blow: How do you hope MJ’s story ends?