The Mueller Report: Watch Live Stream of AG William Barr's Press Conference

Attorney General William P. Barr will hold a press conference on Thursday morning, where he is expected to discuss the findings of the Mueller Report.

The event, which is scheduled to take place at approximately 9:30 am ET, follows the conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, as well as possible collusion by then-candidate Trump’s campaign.

According to Politico, a redacted version of Mueller’s report won’t be handed over to Congress before 11 am ET. That means that Barr will address the nation about a report that neither Congress nor the public has seen. He is expected to be joined by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed and oversaw the special counsel.

On March 22, Mueller released his report to Trump appointee Barr. In the following days, Barr presented a four-page summary of the nearly 400-page report to the Senate Judiciary Committee. His summary indicated that Mueller’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with Russia in an effort to influence the 2016 election. As for obstruction of justice, Barr said that while Mueller’s report “does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Watch video of the presser (courtesy of CBS News) via the live stream above.