Game of Thrones Meets Sesame Street: Can Elmo Solve Westeros' Problems?

Westeros officially has an 11th-hour contender for the Iron Throne: Sesame Street‘s Elmo.

In a video released on Thursday by HBO (which airs both Game of Thrones and Sesame Street), the beloved red puppet pays an unexpected visit to the Lannisters, interrupting a tense conversation between Cersei (Lena Headey) and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage).

“Elmo thinks that you two need to respect each other,” he bluntly informs the bickering siblings. “When Elmo has a problem with his friends like Abby or Cookie Monster, Elmo doesn’t get upset. Elmo listens and learns from what they have to say.”

As it turns out, a lot of heartache could possibly have been avoided in Westeros for the last several years, if only Elmo had made an appearance sooner. Tyrion is immediately convinced by Elmo’s call for respect — but, unsurprisingly, it’s a bit more difficult to get Cersei on board with the idea.

“Will Miss Cersei try to listen and understand what Mr. Tyrion is saying?” Elmo asks. (And he’s so adorably earnest, we’ll forgive him for not using Cersei and Tyrion’s proper titles.)

Sesame Street is currently in the middle of its 49th season, which airs Saturdays on HBO. Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season, meanwhile, continues Sundays at 9/8c.

Watch HBO’s Game of Thrones/Sesame Street mashup above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!