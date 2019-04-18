American Idol's Disney Night Set List Revealed: Find Out Who's Singing What

The set list for American Idol‘s annual Disney Night has been unveiled, and it’s practically perfect in every way — even if, ironically, none of the songs are from a Mary Poppins movie.

This year’s salute to all things Disney — airing Sunday at 8/7c on ABC — finds Rebel Wilson, who once performed as The Little Mermaid‘s Ursula at the Hollywood Bowl, mentoring the Top 10 as they prepare to put their individual spins on some classic tunes. Keep scrolling to find out the song assignments, complete with YouTube links in the off chance you aren’t familiar with any of these bonafide earworms:

* Alejandro Aranda will perform “Remember Me” from Coco. (Click here to watch.)

* Alyssa Raghu will perform “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas. (Click here to watch.)

RELATED STORIES American Idol's Top 10 revealed!

American Idol's Top 10 revealed! Is Bobby Bones the next Ryan Seacrest?

* Dimitrius Graham will perform “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan. (Click here to watch.)

* Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon will perform “Candle on the Water” from the original Pete’s Dragon. (Click here to watch.)

* Laci Kaye Booth will perform “I See the Light” from Tangled. (Click here to watch.)

* Laine Hardy will perform “Oo-De-Lally” from Robin Hood. (Click here to watch.)

* Madison VanDenburg will perform “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana. (Click here to watch.)

* Uche will perform “I2I” from A Goofy Movie. (Click here to watch.)

* Wade Cota will perform “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story. (Click here to watch.)

* Walker Burroughs will perform “When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2. (Click here to watch.)

And they aren’t the only ones belting out Disney classics. Not only will Lea Michele (Glee) take the stage to perform “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid — ahead of her own two-night engagement as Ariel at the Hollywood Bowl — but last year’s top two Idol contestants, winner Maddie Poppe and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson, will sing “A Whole New World” from Aladdin Oh, and did I mention that judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will be teaming up for a special (and apparently secretive) Disney-themed performance of their own?

Which of these performances are you most excited to see? Drop a comment with your pick(s) below.